Nick Wright Gives Unflattering Prediction About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to prove this season.

They’re coming off a three-win campaign, and while they addressed several of their needs this offseason, they’re still not considered a top-tier team.

Unfortunately, some don’t even see them as a playoff-caliber team.

That includes FOX Sports host Nick Wright, who recently ranked the Browns as one of the bottom-tier teams in the NFL heading into training camp.

“Bottom of the tiers, ‘On The Clock … Again.’ [Tennessee] Titans, Browns, [New York] Giants, [New Orleans] Saints. I apologize. The only team here that I think has maybe a shot of surprising people this year is the Giants,” Wright said on “First Things First.”

It’s hard to disagree with him, as the Browns need to prove that they’re better than that.

Until they do, they will continue to be disrespected.

Notably, the Browns have more talent than a usual three-win team, and those who follow the team might believe that last season was more of a fluke than a reflection of the roster.

Yet, projections are meaningless when the players don’t take care of business on the field.

The Browns should return to their defensive dominance in the third year under coordinator Jim Schwartz, and having head coach Kevin Stefanski back in full control of the offense should help it get back to what worked in the past.

Then again, their quarterback situation raises questions and doubts.

Hopefully, this will be a source of motivation and fuel the Browns’ competitive fire to prove the doubters wrong this season.

NEXT:

Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Working Out With Browns WR