Report: Browns Owner Spoke To Myles Garrett After New Contract

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett put an end to what was set to become the most dramatic standoff of the 2025 NFL offseason as Garrett’s trade request was pushed aside for a 4-year extension worth a record $40 million per year on average, which makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Since Garrett demanded a trade, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry had stated multiple times that Garrett wouldn’t be traded, while team owner Jimmy Haslam hasn’t been involved in the situation at all, but he reportedly got involved on Sunday after the deal was done.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote an article about what went on behind the scenes with the Garrett extension, and she shared that Garrett and Haslam did have a conversation after the two parties put pen to paper.

“Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who recently declined Garrett’s request for a meeting, did speak to Garrett Sunday after the extension was agreed upon and congratulated him, a league source said.”

This was a quick and substantial change in tune from Garrett, who said in his public trade request that it was time for him to compete for championships, but he’ll now be in Cleveland until 2030 at the least unless he decides to waive his new no-trade clause.

For $40 million per year, most people would probably change their minds, so it’s tough to blame Garrett for that one.

The Browns can now move forward this offseason and focus on fixing the league’s lowest-scoring offense in free agency knowing that their anchor on the other side of the ball isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

