Browns Nation

Saturday, August 16, 2025
Browns Urged To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Final Roster

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Urged To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Final Roster
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class is exciting, as there are potential cornerstone pieces emerging on both sides of the ball, including Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

As much potential as that group has, there is another undrafted rookie who has been impressive in camp and has many pushing for him to make the final 53-man roster.

Jeff Lloyd of The Orange And Brown Report shared on X that UDFA wide receiver Gage Larvadain should make the final roster.

“Gage larvadain needs to make the 53,” Lloyd wrote.

Larvadain has reportedly been turning heads in practice all offseason, and he proved himself once again by rushing for a four-yard touchdown in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, while also catching two of his three targets for 23 yards.

His size (5’8″ and 171 pounds) and lack of college production certainly contributed to him going undrafted, as he played for three different schools and posted just 19 catches for 223 yards and a TD at South Carolina last season.

That being said, this was a lifeless offense in 2024, and the team did very little to upgrade a wide receiver room that needed upgrades.

The Browns need explosiveness wherever they can find it, and if Larvadain can be the one to provide it, then this coaching staff is going ot have to find a spot for him.

The offense is in need of a speedster who can open up the vertical passing game and make things easier on whoever wins this quarterback competition.

Larvadain is capable of being that guy, and his production could make him undeniable.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation