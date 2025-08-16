Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Everyone Said The Same Thing About Dillon Gabriel Saturday

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Dillon Gabriel Saturday

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Dillon Gabriel Saturday
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel play the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in what was his first action of the preseason after recently coming back from a minor hamstring strain.

While he did make a couple of mistakes by throwing a pick-six and losing a fumble, he also completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards and led the team on three scoring drives.

Many shared similar sentiments on X during his performance, as he left the fanbase impressed despite the two turnovers.

His one mistake came while throwing a risky pass to a receiver in the flat, though his target wasn’t entirely blameless during the play.

Gabriel has been largely pushed aside by the media due to Shedeur Sanders’ recent play, and many seem to have forgotten that there was a reason Gabriel was drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders and remains ahead of him on the depth chart.

He was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and led his Oregon Ducks to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, but many have questioned him due to his size and his perceived limited upside.

It was an impressive performance against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that played at least a few rotational players against him.

Gabriel looked poised and under control throughout the afternoon and showed why the Browns took him as high as they did.

Even though all signs are pointing to Joe Flacco winning the starting quarterback job to open the season, there’s a real chance Gabriel could see playing time at some point as this team looks to get a better evaluation of his ability ahead of the 2026 draft.

NEXT:  Johnny Manziel Weighs In On Browns' QB Battle
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation