Everyone Said The Same Thing About Dillon Gabriel Saturday

The Cleveland Browns had rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel play the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in what was his first action of the preseason after recently coming back from a minor hamstring strain.

While he did make a couple of mistakes by throwing a pick-six and losing a fumble, he also completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards and led the team on three scoring drives.

Many shared similar sentiments on X during his performance, as he left the fanbase impressed despite the two turnovers.

Safe to say, operating the position of QB is not a problem for Gabriel. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 16, 2025

So far that DG looks legit to me. Idk what the hate was about lol — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) August 16, 2025

Gabriel's first half

13-18, 143, 72.2 rating

One pick 6, one lost fumble (bad handoff)

Sacked twice https://t.co/9qiVpxdgXz — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 16, 2025

Gabriel is dropping dimes right now, you can’t even front. Ball been on time and on the money. #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) August 16, 2025

His one mistake came while throwing a risky pass to a receiver in the flat, though his target wasn’t entirely blameless during the play.

Andrew Mukuba PICK-6! The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house. Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/n5jsRGN4Bw — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Gabriel has been largely pushed aside by the media due to Shedeur Sanders’ recent play, and many seem to have forgotten that there was a reason Gabriel was drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders and remains ahead of him on the depth chart.

He was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and led his Oregon Ducks to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, but many have questioned him due to his size and his perceived limited upside.

It was an impressive performance against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that played at least a few rotational players against him.

Gabriel looked poised and under control throughout the afternoon and showed why the Browns took him as high as they did.

Even though all signs are pointing to Joe Flacco winning the starting quarterback job to open the season, there’s a real chance Gabriel could see playing time at some point as this team looks to get a better evaluation of his ability ahead of the 2026 draft.

