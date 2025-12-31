Browns Linked To Intriguing Veteran QB Option In 2026

With their latest victory pushing the Cleveland Browns back in the 2026 NFL Draft order, their chances to select one of the top quarterback prospects have dwindled. So, if they wish to make another change at the position for next season, they’ll have to explore other avenues.

One potential free agent who has raised some eyebrows over the past couple of weeks is Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers. Filling in for injured Jordan Love, Willis has displayed some of the unique traits that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns recently were linked to the intriguing QB option in 2026.

“Malik Willis in 2025: 422 Pass YDS | 3 Pass TD | 85% CMP | 145.5 RTG | 123 Rush YDS | 2 Rush TD. Should the Browns skip drafting a QB and sign Willis?” betJACK posted on X.

It did not work out for Willis with the Titans, who traded him to the Packers before the 2024 season. He is playing the final year of his rookie contract and is taking advantage of his recent opportunity.

Though the Packers have lost during his two most recent appearances, coming off the bench against the Chicago Bears and starting against the Baltimore Ravens, Willis has played well. He has completed 27 of 32 pass attempts (84.4 percent) for 409 yards and two touchdowns, adding 104 yards and two TDs on the ground in those games.

He will turn 27 before next season, so his career upside may be limited. However, that could work out for the Browns if they can sign him to a short-term contract while allowing Shedeur Sanders or a future NFL Draft prospect to develop.

With head coach Kevin Stefanski’s status unknown, it is difficult to say where Willis would fit right now, but he could be a possible solution for the Browns’ longtime woes.

