Browns Urged To Make Big Move For Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a bona fide wide receiver besides Jerry Jeudy.

Even Jeudy, who’s coming off a breakout season, needs to prove that he can consistently be that type of player year in and year out.

That’s why, after watching the Browns trade for multiple wideouts in the past – including Jeudy – NFL analyst Ryan Tyler believes the Browns should do it again.

Talking on the Matt Fontana Show, he made a case for the Browns to go after Terry McLaurin:

“We know that Andrew Berry’s special is trading for receivers. The receiver I’m about to say is due for a big contract, Terry McLaurin. How awesome would it be to have Terry McLaurin back in Ohio? If you really are going into a season and you truly want to evaluate Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, give them that bonafide [wide receiver]. If you trade for Terry McLaurin, you’re looking at a top-10 wide receiver duo in terms of Jerry Jeudy coming off a thousand-yard season,” Tyler said.

Should Andrew Berry be hitting the Washington phone lines for Terry McLaurin? "How awesome would it be to get Terry McLaurin back in Ohio?" –@Ryantyler33 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/rcXBE6pVdI pic.twitter.com/zILIihahIM — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) July 30, 2025

McLaurin and the Washington Commanders aren’t seeing eye to eye right now.

Reports indicate that he’s looking to make north of $30 million per season, and while that seems like a fair number if you consider his production and the state of the market, the Commanders don’t seem to feel the same way.

McLaurin is already familiar with the area from his days at Ohio State, and he’s established himself as one of the best and most underrated pass-catchers in the game.

He’s made his fair share of mediocre quarterbacks look good during his days in the nation’s capital, and that’s just the type of player the Browns need.

McLaurin has refused to report to training camp as he continues to push for a new deal.

The Commanders have repeatedly talked about their desire to keep him around for the long run, and they’re not likely to give him up without a fight.

But if this situation continues to escalate, the Browns should strongly consider making a run at him.

