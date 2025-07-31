Potential Browns Addition Could Boost Backfield

The Cleveland Browns could be exploring new depth options at running back after the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran Zack Moss earlier this week.

The move has sparked discussions about whether Moss could fit into head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Moss brings a physical running style that could complement the Browns’ current backfield rotation.

His experience and short-yardage reliability make him an intriguing option as Cleveland evaluates its depth chart heading into the season.

“I can see Zack Moss heading to the Browns. I think he’d be a great fit there as long as he’s able to get fully healthy,” Gridiron Elite Sports noted on X.

I can see #ZackMoss heading to the Browns. I think he’d be a great fit there as long as he's able to get fully healthy #NFL #Bengals #Browns #FantasyFootball https://t.co/tgqxfA6Fxx — Gridiron Elite Sports (@GridironElite1) July 30, 2025

The 27-year-old running back appeared in just eight games for Cincinnati last season due to a neck injury.

Despite the limited action, Moss still accumulated 429 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns while showing glimpses of his downhill running ability.

His most productive season came in Indianapolis during 2023. Moss rushed for 794 yards while filling in for Jonathan Taylor, proving he can handle a significant workload when called upon.

Cleveland’s backfield situation remains unsettled, with Jerome Ford just returning to practice.

Questions also surround Quinshon Judkins’ availability, leaving the position group thin on proven options.

Sources indicate that Moss has received full medical clearance and did not require surgery for his neck injury.

His addition would create a three-man rotation alongside Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson, giving the Browns different skill sets to work with.

The team has roster flexibility following recent moves.

The release of wide receiver Michael Woods II and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.’s injury have opened spots that could accommodate a veteran addition like Moss as the preseason approaches.

NEXT:

Insider Hints At Major Role For Browns Rookie