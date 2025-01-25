Deshaun Watson Contract Named Among ‘Worst In Sports’ Since 2020

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have put their fans through another tough season, primarily because this team has struggled to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position for nearly the entire history of the franchise.

The team’s difficulties in finding a solution at quarterback prompted them to make an aggressive move and trade for Deshaun Watson, a player for whom the organization sent multiple first-round picks to the Houston Texans before signing him to a $230 million contract.

It’s difficult to express how poorly that contract has aged, but Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon attempted to do so in his recent article, where he listed Watson among the worst contracts in sports since 2020.

“Nothing about this contract has aged well. Deshaun Watson didn’t play in 2021, partly due to a holdout and mostly because of sexual harassment allegations. After that season, the Cleveland Browns shipped six draft picks to the Houston Texans for Watson and immediately signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million pact. Through three seasons, it’s been a debacle,” Kenyon said.

Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game during his three years with the Browns and has suffered a pair of season-ending injuries over the last two years, the latter of which could keep him out for the entirety of the 2025 season due to him re-tearing his Achilles in the offseason.

It has been a nightmare since day one, and everyone involved seems to be running out the clock at this point.

The Browns also have the second pick in the draft, which they might have to use on a quarterback just to help keep the vibes palatable in and around this organization.

