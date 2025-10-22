Browns Urged To Make Blockbuster Move For Jets Star

The Cleveland Browns need help at wide receiver.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, they might set their sights on a deal with the New York Jets.

There have been rumors about the Browns’ interest in Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

With that in mind, insider Tony Rizzo went as far as to say that he would do whatever it takes to bring Wilson to Cleveland.

“The Browns are said to be looking for wide receivers. I’d drive to New York to get [Garrett Wilson]. We’ll take him in a heartbeat,” Rizzo said.

Wait, are the Browns looking to trade for Garrett Wilson???? "I'd drive to New York to get him," – Rizz would LOVE this sort of move by the Browns. pic.twitter.com/4M8z409w9r — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 22, 2025

The Browns are reportedly looking to acquire players under a long-term contract, and after receiving an extension this offseason, Wilson is locked in through 2030.

Then again, the fact that the Jets just gave Wilson that extension suggests they don’t want to part with him.

They have a new general manager and head coach, and he was extended by that new regime, so he appears to be a player New York wants to build around.

Also, Wilson said he chose to stay with the struggling Jets because he wanted to be there.

Of course, things can change quickly in the NFL, but it feels like the Browns would have to give up a lot to get the Ohio State product.

But given his talent and how well he’s fared with a revolving door of poor quarterback play, he’d definitely be worth the risk.

The trade deadline is Nov. 4, and it seems like the Browns will be very active on the market.

