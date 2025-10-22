Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Quinshon Judkins Makes Emotional Statement On His Future

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might be 2-5, but they do have a few positive things going for them.

They’ve gotten solid production out of several of their rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be a sign of good things to come for the team’s future.

DT Mason Graham has looked like the bona fide first-rounder that the team expected him to be, and Harold Fannin Jr. and Carson Schwesinger are also playing phenomenal football.

Schwesinger has played himself into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation, but it’s rookie RB Quinshon Judkins who has made the most headlines thus far.

Judkins’ explosiveness with the ball in his hands has been fun for Browns fans to see, and while the team isn’t playing the most inspired at the moment, he’s all in for this team and city, as he mentioned in a recent interview.

“Cleveland is home. I played at Ohio State. Ohio is all I know. I wanna die playing football here in Cleveland and give them everything I got,” Judkins said.

It’s early in his career, but Judkins believes this is where he wants to spend the rest of his time in the NFL.

Cleveland’s fanbase is very loyal, despite the team being among the worst in the NFL over the past 20+ years.

He sees the vision of this organization and believes there’s a path forward, which should fire up the fanbase even more than they already are about Judkins.

If the Browns can figure out the right quarterback, whether it be Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, or somebody else along the way, this offense might just be able to figure it out in the next few years and become relevant in the AFC North.

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the

Browns Nation