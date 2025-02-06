Browns Urged To Make Franchise-Altering Move

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot right now.

Myles Garrett’s trade request could have effects that go beyond the football field.

It could make it difficult for them to sign players in free agency.

That’s why former NFL player Dustin Fox believes it’s time for the Browns to pull the plug on Andrew Berry.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the renowned analyst claimed that the Browns have to get as much as they can get in return for Garrett and also fire Berry once and for all.

.@DustinFox37 says the #Browns should fire Andrew Berry AND trade Myles Garrett 👀😲https://t.co/d1OJt5RAGl pic.twitter.com/dBs16E3k6A — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 5, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to bounce back from something like this.

Small market teams struggle to attract talent in free agency as it stands, especially those with a history of dysfunction and challenges like the Browns.

Garrett requesting a trade at this point in the offseason pretty much says that he doesn’t trust Berry.

He doesn’t think the front office will be able to turn things around fast enough for him to stay there.

Also, it shows a major disconnect between the general manager and his best player, as he pretty much dismissed everything Berry said about keeping him around for the long run.

As a free-agent NFL player, why would anyone want to join a team whose best player doesn’t trust the front office?

Barring a miracle or a shocking turn of events, it’s very difficult to imagine Berry surviving for another season after this.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Gets Honest About Myles Garrett's Trade Request