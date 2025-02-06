Browns Nation

Thursday, February 6, 2025
Joe Thomas Gets Honest About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

The Cleveland Browns are about to lose one of their greatest players in franchise history.

Myles Garrett’s recent appearance on Radio Row makes it seem like he’s determined to leave at all costs, and he’s not going to back down from his trade request.

At least, that’s how Joe Thomas feels.

Thomas jokingly said that Garrett was ‘speed dating’ on the radio show, as he seemed to flirt with multiple teams that could potentially be interested in his services.

Moreover, he revealed that he reached out to Garrett, who made it loud and clear that his decision wasn’t motivated by money.

Then, after hearing what he had to say in that interview, he believed that even more.

Truth be told, there’s no reason to believe this is some sort of money-inspired power play.

The Browns have consistently expressed their desire to retain Garrett for the long term, and they likely realize they need to compensate him appropriately for that.

There were rumors about the Browns being ready to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

More than that, Garrett has already made plenty of money in his career, and he could’ve opted to stay in Cleveland, go through the motions, and keep cashing checks while having an extra month off as the team didn’t make the playoffs.

He wants to win, and he wants to make an impact on a winning team.

Browns Nation