Browns Urged To Pass On 1 WR On The Trade Block

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of issues to address in the offseason.

Even if they trade Myles Garrett and/or decide to go through a long-overdue rebuild, they will still need to add more playmakers opposite Jerry Jeudy.

Nevertheless, Spencer German of “Locked On Browns” doesn’t think they should give Deebo Samuel a look.

In the latest edition of his show, he claimed that the San Francisco 49ers star might not be the kind of player they need right now.

“I think a couple of years ago it makes more sense, but he’s coming off the worst year of his career. His usage went down. He is twenty-nine and playing into his thirties, that later portion of his career,” German said.

He believes the Browns wouldn’t want to pay a 29-year-old wide receiver after they chose not to do that with Amari Cooper last season.

While he acknowledged that Samuel was one of the best offensive players in the league a couple of years ago, that simply doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

The Niners need to shed money off their books, so moving on from the injury-prone hybrid player makes sense, especially after years of high usage.

Likewise, the Browns should look to steer clear of him.

Also, Samuel has been quite high maintenance throughout the course of his career, and the last thing the Browns can afford right now is another distraction.

They already have way too much on their plates with Deshaun Watson and the Myles Garrett trade saga to add another player who could disrupt the locker room’s dynamics and attract attention for reasons unrelated to his on-field performance.

