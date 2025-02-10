Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns’ top priority this offseason is determining their quarterback for next year and beyond.

Deshaun Watson, with his $72.9 million cap hit, risks missing the entire year after re-tearing his Achilles months after initially injuring it against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While selecting a QB with the second pick in the draft is certainly an option, many also expect the Browns to delve into the free-agent pool.

However, one insider recently shut down speculation about the team signing one particular veteran.

On Monday morning on ESPN Cleveland, the idea of signing Aaron Rodgers was presented to Tony Grossi.

“I’d say absolutely not. Aaron Rodgers is not going to play for the NFL minimum, that’s way beneath him,” Grossi said.

"I'd say absolutely not," – @TonyGrossi on if the Browns will consider signing Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/5N7Hzat84K — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 10, 2025

Whether or not Rodgers will have to play for the minimum remains to be seen, but if he found the right situation and took a minuscule salary, he could end up in a situation like Russell Wilson just had and lead a contender to the playoffs.

That said, at 41 years old, it seems unlikely that Rodgers would choose to join a Browns team coming off a 3-14 season.

Cleveland will probably have to look elsewhere to find a QB.

