Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, February 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB

Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Shuts Down Speculation About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ top priority this offseason is determining their quarterback for next year and beyond.

Deshaun Watson, with his $72.9 million cap hit, risks missing the entire year after re-tearing his Achilles months after initially injuring it against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While selecting a QB with the second pick in the draft is certainly an option, many also expect the Browns to delve into the free-agent pool.

However, one insider recently shut down speculation about the team signing one particular veteran.

On Monday morning on ESPN Cleveland, the idea of signing Aaron Rodgers was presented to Tony Grossi.

“I’d say absolutely not. Aaron Rodgers is not going to play for the NFL minimum, that’s way beneath him,” Grossi said.

Whether or not Rodgers will have to play for the minimum remains to be seen, but if he found the right situation and took a minuscule salary, he could end up in a situation like Russell Wilson just had and lead a contender to the playoffs.

That said, at 41 years old, it seems unlikely that Rodgers would choose to join a Browns team coming off a 3-14 season.

Cleveland will probably have to look elsewhere to find a QB.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Predicts What Team Will Do With No. 2 Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation