Browns Urged To Pursue Trade For Another QB

The Cleveland Browns have aggressively reshaped their quarterback room this offseason, collecting multiple options in hopes of finding stability under center.

The organization added veteran Joe Flacco and acquired Kenny Pickett through trade, while also drafting rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to create genuine competition heading into training camp.

Despite this crowded quarterback situation, one NFL analyst believes the Browns should pursue an even bolder move.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network suggests Cleveland should explore trading for Kirk Cousins, arguing the veteran could elevate their championship aspirations.

“Cleveland’s ceiling would be significantly higher with Cousins at quarterback. The Browns possess a stellar roster, and it’s easy to envision the four-time Pro Bowler keeping them in postseason contention. We’re not convinced Flacco or Pickett could achieve the same. Adding Cousins would allow Gabriel and Sanders to develop slowly behind the scenes,” Melo said.

All four quarterbacks will battle for positioning on the depth chart, with Cleveland hoping one of their rookie selections can emerge as a legitimate starter.

The veterans bring experience but limited upside, as both Flacco and Pickett have established track records that suggest their peak performances may already be known quantities.

Meanwhile, Cousins experienced a tale of two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons last year.

He started strong but faded dramatically in the second half, finishing with 3,508 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the league with 16 interceptions across just 14 games before getting benched.

The veteran quarterback’s absence from organized team activities has intensified speculation about his future in Atlanta.

The Falcons appear ready to move forward without him, potentially lowering his trade cost.

However, Cleveland acquiring another quarterback seems unlikely unless they send one back to Atlanta in return.

