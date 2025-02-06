Browns Urged To Sign Big Free Agent From Divisional Rival

To say that the Cleveland Browns need to revamp their offensive line would be an understatement.

The offensive line is aging and brittle, and it failed to perform up to NFL standards last season.

They clearly need some help at left tackle, and with Jedrick Wills most likely leaving this offseason, they will need to find him a replacement.

With that in mind, Marcus Mosher of “The 33rd Team” believes that they should look at a fellow AFC North player to solve their issues.

He projected they could give Baltimore Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley $60 million over the next three years in free agency:

“The Cleveland Browns were hopeful that Jedrick Wills would be the long-term answer at left tackle, but that hasn’t happened, and it sure feels like that window is closed. Stanley could be a good option for Cleveland, especially after seeing him up close and personal in the AFC North. Stanley will earn a big payday, but left tackle is a massive need for Cleveland this offseason,” Mosher said.

The Browns could also use Dawand Jones at left tackle, but he has had some weight and injury issues in the past, so this would make sense.

Stanley is a former First-Team All-Pro selection, and he was named to the Pro Bowl this season.

Then again, he also comes with some potential risks.

While he played in all 17 games last season, he’s had some injury woes in the past.

In fact, 2024 was the only year in his nine seasons in the league that he played in every game during a season.

He even averaged just under eight games per season between 2020 and 2023.

In addition, the Browns don’t seem to have much money available to spend because of the Deshaun Watson situation.

As much as they need to spend big bucks to fix their struggling offensive line, Stanley might be out of their price range.

