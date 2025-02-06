Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Draft Trade With Raiders

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

Nonetheless, this draft class isn’t rich at the position, and the No. 2 pick is way too valuable to waste.

That’s why, now that Myles Garrett has requested a trade, some analysts believe that the front office might choose to sign a proven quarterback to win in the short term and convince him to stay.

Should that be the case, they should also look to trade down and maximize that pick’s value.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that the Las Vegas Raiders will likely reach out to them.

“The second overall pick is ripe for a potential trade-down, because general manager Andrew Berry can leverage the selection for a windfall of picks in an attempt to bolster a crumbling roster,” Sobleski said.

That way, the Raiders could move up and draft Shedeur Sanders:

“The Cleveland Browns are in a tough position with the second overall pick. They know they can’t get out from the Deshaun Watson cloud for another year or two. The Las Vegas Raiders should be all over the opportunity to trade up for a quarterback after failing to do so a year ago, which ultimately cost them another year of proper rebuilding and a coaching staff. Then the Raiders can make a play for Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders,” Sobleski said.

The Raiders have reportedly coveted Sanders for a while now.

They were always expected to pursue him before their surprising wins in meaningless games down the stretch that cost them their favorable draft positioning.

Sanders and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady have a close relationship.

So, even though they don’t need Deion Sanders to be their next head coach after already signing Pete Carroll this offseason, they could still look to make a run at the Colorado quarterback.

As for the Browns, drafting Sanders or Cam Ward might not be in their best interest.

Neither of them projects to be a superstar at the next level, and there are more enticing prospects in next year’s class.

The Browns need help all over the roster, and while the quarterback is the most crucial position, this is still a team sport.

