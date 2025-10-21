Browns Urged To Sign Recently Released WR

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get right now, at least on offense.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been good, not great, and while he’s caught some lucky breaks on some reckless throws, he has yet to turn over the ball.

Nevertheless, the passing game has been pedestrian at best, and while playcalling and subpar offensive line play have had to do with that, the lack of playmakers at wide receiver is also a big concern.

With that in mind, analyst Matt Fontana is urging the Browns to sign Tyler Lockett, who asked to be released by the Tennessee Titans and will be a free agent.

“Not that the Browns are a much better spot. But they could use another WR,” Fontana wrote on X.

It’s hard to believe that Lockett will decide to join the two-win Browns, who have one more win than the Titans do.

Yet, even at 33 years old, the former Seattle Seahawks star could probably give the Browns something they don’t seem to have right now, which is a wideout who can create some separation.

Jerry Jeudy’s play has been poor this season, as he has struggled with easy drops, running the wrong routes, and failing to beat his man in coverage.

Rookie Isaiah Bond has shown signs of promise, and he should be more involved, especially with Cedric Tillman out with an injury.

Other than the tight ends, rookie Harold Fannin Jr. and veteran David Njoku, Cleveland has gotten little from its pass catchers so far this season.

