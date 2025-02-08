Browns Urged To Take ‘Can’t Miss’ Prospect At No. 2

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski both signed contract extensions last year, making the duo the first pair to do so since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

During the duo’s tenure, Cleveland has made two playoff appearances.

The Browns have also had three losing seasons during that time, revealing the inconsistency that exists with these individuals leading the way.

Cleveland analyst Jay Crawford believes that the moves this franchise makes during the offseason will be crucial if those executives want to remain in their positions beyond 2025.

That’s why Crawford insisted the organization should look at a “can’t miss” player during the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting the Browns should choose Penn State defender Abdul Carter with the No. 2 selection in April.

“If I’m the Browns, I’ve got to get this right. I can’t miss because if I miss, I’m out. I’m taking Abdul Carter,” Crawford said.

Crawford suggested Carter has the potential to be a top-tier defender in the NFL, noting the Browns could miss out on game-changing defensive end should Cleveland address its need at quarterback.

“I hope that for the next 10 years, they don’t have to watch Abdul Carter win Defensive Player of the Year awards and be a sack leader for somebody else. That’s my fear,” Crawford admitted.

The analyst said the Browns should fill their quarterback void during the free agency period, noting the 2026 quarterback draft class has more potential than the current one.

Crawford added that Cleveland could also address the quarterback position later in the draft.

