Browns Urged To Take QB Prospect With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have an obligation to get things right with their next quarterback.

Fortunately for them, they have the No. 2 pick and, with it, an opportunity to get their franchise player.

The only problem is that this year’s NFL Draft class isn’t particularly rich at the position, and players like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, this year’s top quarterback prospects, don’t seem to have a high upside.

Nevertheless, even if that’s the case, the Browns need to roll the dice here.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Ryan Tyler feels.

“The worst thing that happens is you draft him; he’s a bust. Well, guess what? You’re in the same position as you were this year,” Tyler said.

Talking on the Bruce Drennan Show, Tyler claimed that even though neither of those quarterbacks is as talented as, say, Jayden Daniels, the fact of the matter is that no one truly knows how a prospect will pan out.

So, if the Browns strike out with either of these quarterbacks, they will be in this same position next offseason, and they can always try again.

That does make some sense, and you never want to be the team that passed on a great prospect.

The Chicago Bears chose Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes, and we all know how that turned out.

There’s always the likelihood that whoever you get will be more of a JaMarcus Russell than a Tom Brady, regardless of where you take the player.

Even so, you just can’t win until you get things right at quarterback.

Even if this is clearly a team sport, that position continues to be the most important, and it’s not particularly close.

