Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Insider Names Big 'Red Flag' About Kenny Pickett

Insider Names Big ‘Red Flag’ About Kenny Pickett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Names Big ‘Red Flag’ About Kenny Pickett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Kenny Pickett’s path to becoming the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback faces obstacles that weren’t fully considered when he was initially viewed as a potential solution.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick arrived in Cleveland through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but questions about his readiness continue to surface as the season approaches.

Recent analysis from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot highlights concerns about Pickett’s development and whether he can establish himself as the Week 1 starter.

Her assessment points to warning signs that emerged during his time in Philadelphia.

“It remains to be seen, because even in Philadelphia last year, he was basically benched at the end of the season for Tanner McKee, and they decided to keep Tanner McKee and trade Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns. That is the best organization in football right now, and if they were willing to part with Kenny Pickett, it sends up a red flag in my mind,” Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast.

The circumstances surrounding Pickett’s departure from Philadelphia raise legitimate questions about his trajectory.

Despite receiving quality coaching and the opportunity to learn from Jalen Hurts, Pickett failed to demonstrate the growth expected from a quarterback in his position.

The Eagles’ decision to retain former sixth-rounder Tanner McKee while trading away a former first-round pick speaks volumes about their evaluation of his ceiling.

Cabot’s concerns extend beyond past performance to current readiness.

Pickett continues working through fundamental aspects of the offense, including pocket presence and play-action execution.

These are areas where established starters typically show mastery rather than ongoing development.

Training camp represents a crucial period for Pickett to prove he belongs in the starting conversation.

Spring practices didn’t provide the confidence boost Cleveland hoped to see. Without significant improvement during camp, his chances of securing the starting role diminish considerably.

