Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Questions Browns’ 2025 Draft Selection

Hanford Dixon Questions Browns’ 2025 Draft Selection

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Questions Browns’ 2025 Draft Selection
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have generally received praise for their 2025 NFL Draft.

Browns GM Andrew Berry managed to extract significant value with the team’s No. 2 overall pick, and several later-round selections are already making an impact.

Not all of Berry’s moves, however, have drawn praise.

Browns legend and analyst Hanford Dixon recently singled out one decision in particular, questioning the team’s choice to draft rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I don’t know why in the hell we saw that we needed to draft him in the third round,” Dixon said of Gabriel.

Dixon was adamant that Gabriel’s selection in the third round was a reach, largely due to the Browns picking quarterback Shedeur Sanders the following day with a fifth-round choice.

He wondered aloud why Cleveland wasn’t playing Sanders, suggesting that the Browns “act like he’s got a disease or something.”

He then questioned the Browns’ coaching staff about why Sanders has not played a regular-season NFL snap before calling their decisions “crazy.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel has started four games this season, posting a 1-3 record.

He’s completing just under 60% of his passes for 702 yards, with five touchdown passes against two interceptions.

Berry also drew Dixon’s ire because of a recent quarterback trade, sending veteran Joe Flacco to a divisional rival for draft capital.

That move opened up the starting position for Gabriel, essentially weeding out any veteran competition for that role.

NEXT:  Quinshon Judkins Shares His Vision For His Browns Legacy
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation