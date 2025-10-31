Hanford Dixon Questions Browns’ 2025 Draft Selection

The Cleveland Browns have generally received praise for their 2025 NFL Draft.

Browns GM Andrew Berry managed to extract significant value with the team’s No. 2 overall pick, and several later-round selections are already making an impact.

Not all of Berry’s moves, however, have drawn praise.

Browns legend and analyst Hanford Dixon recently singled out one decision in particular, questioning the team’s choice to draft rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I don’t know why in the hell we saw that we needed to draft him in the third round,” Dixon said of Gabriel.

Dixon was adamant that Gabriel’s selection in the third round was a reach, largely due to the Browns picking quarterback Shedeur Sanders the following day with a fifth-round choice.

He wondered aloud why Cleveland wasn’t playing Sanders, suggesting that the Browns “act like he’s got a disease or something.”

He then questioned the Browns’ coaching staff about why Sanders has not played a regular-season NFL snap before calling their decisions “crazy.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel has started four games this season, posting a 1-3 record.

He’s completing just under 60% of his passes for 702 yards, with five touchdown passes against two interceptions.

Berry also drew Dixon’s ire because of a recent quarterback trade, sending veteran Joe Flacco to a divisional rival for draft capital.

That move opened up the starting position for Gabriel, essentially weeding out any veteran competition for that role.

