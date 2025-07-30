Browns Veteran Is Facing Pivotal Contract Year

The Cleveland Browns aren’t in the best place financially right now.

Deshaun Watson’s contract has had a disastrous ripple effect on the books, and he’s signed through another season after this one.

It led to the Browns missing out on multiple chances to add young talent, thus creating one of the oldest rosters in the game.

Notably, that’s why they have to be even more careful when it comes to giving big-time extensions to their veterans.

With that in mind, insider Dan Labbe said tight end David Njoku has to prove he can stay healthy if he wants to get another long-term, big-money deal from Cleveland.

“An extension for Njoku is more likely than not at this point, but if Njoku wants one more bite at the apple of being one of the highest paid tight ends — and a chance to creep closer to the $19.1 million and $19 million per year 49ers tight end George Kittle and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride are making respectively — his health and production this season will determine if the Browns see the type of upside they saw when they gave him his first extension three years ago,” Labbe wrote.

The Browns and Njoku’s camp have been in active talks about an extension for months, but have yet to agree to terms.

However, both parties have always sounded optimistic about potentially getting a deal done.

Then again, with rookie Harold Fannin Jr. now in the picture, the Browns may have added more than just a complementary piece for Njoku. He might also be his replacement.

Ideally, the Browns will have both of them contributing to the offense.

But if Njoku struggles with injuries again, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns reconsider their stance on his long-term future with the organization and perhaps look to trade him before he becomes a free agent.

