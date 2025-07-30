Analyst Highlights Browns’ Most Dangerous Unit

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back after a complicated season in 2024.

A lot has been said about their offense, and rightfully so, as they still have to figure out who’s going to be their quarterback.

Nevertheless, the team will only go as far as its defense can take it.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently said one part of that unit is the Browns’ biggest strength.

“Biggest Strength: Defensive Line,” Ballentine wrote. “Myles Garrett is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. He’s a threat to win Defensive Player of the Year every season he’s on the field. The interior is losing a lot with Dalvin Tomlinson’s departure, but fifth overall pick Mason Graham could make a difference right away. The Browns’ front four could pave the way for Jim Schwartz’s defense to have a bounce-back season in 2025.”

Though the defense regressed last season, it added more firepower with an influx of young talent.

Also, the team has one of the best defensive coordinators in the game in Schwartz, so it would be unusual to see it struggle in back-to-back seasons.

Adding Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft could be the impact move.

Having him will force opposing offensive lines to pick their poison, as there will be no way to double-team him and Garrett at the same time.

Everybody knows what Garrett is capable of, and there’s no one capable of holding his ground against him in a one-on-one scenario.

That should leave room for Graham in the interior, where he dominated in college despite dealing with double teams.

If they stay healthy, this team will be a force in the trenches.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Gives Brutal Update On Martin Emerson Jr.