Browns Veteran LB Signs Exclusive Rights Tender

As expected, the Cleveland Browns will have one of their exclusive rights free agents back in Berea next season.

While players can choose to reject their tenders, it doesn’t happen very often.

Now, the team announces that veteran linebacker Winston Reid has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Winston Reid signs his exclusive rights free agent tender 📰 » https://t.co/qd3xS0RsZO pic.twitter.com/CUD1GpADFj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 8, 2025

The Browns tendered him early in March, but it was always a matter of time before he signed.

Per reports, he’s now slated to pocket $960,000 next season, which is a huge bargain in today’s overblown NFL market.

The 25-year-old joined Kevin Stefanski’s team as an undrafted free agent last off-season.

He failed to make the initial 53-man roster, but the team brought him back to their practice squad for the start of the season.

He was eventually promoted and ended up making 16 appearances (three starts) for the 3-14 Browns in 2024.

Overall, he closed out the campaign with 23 total tackles and two passes defended.

He was on the field for roughly 14% of the team’s defensive snaps.

He was also a steady contributor to Bubba Ventrone’s unit, as he played 87% of the team’s special team snaps.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s availability still up in the air and some reports about him not being ready to play in 2025 at all, the team might need Reid to embrace a bigger role next season.

They haven’t done much to address their concerns at linebacker, and while they can always use one of their draft picks to add more talent there, Reid is already familiar with Jim Schwartz’s system.

NEXT:

Browns Land Interesting QB Prospect In Mel Kiper Jr.'s Mock Draft