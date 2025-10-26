Browns Nation

Sunday, October 26, 2025
Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Myles Garrett On Sunday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered a 32-13 defeat to the New England Patriots in Week 8, but Myles Garrett delivered a franchise-record performance with five sacks in the game.

Garrett dominated from the opening snap, relentlessly pressuring the Patriots’ backfield and setting the early tone for Cleveland’s defense.

Despite his historic effort, the Browns failed to capitalize offensively, managing just 13 points in a lopsided loss that exposed the team’s ongoing struggles on that side of the ball.

With under three minutes remaining, cameras caught Garrett slamming his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

The gesture reflected the tension of watching another dominant individual performance go to waste.

Commentators praised his historic outing, but fans watching their star defender sit alone in the corner of the sidelines shared a different sentiment.

“I feel bad for him. He’s a hero on our team. Leave it to us to do even more stupid things like trade Sanders and him. We shouldn’t-but the leadership seems bent on proving a point,” one fan shared.

Another commented, “Myles Garret is wasting his career on the worst franchise in all of sports.”

A third fan wrote, “Yep I’m glad he’s doing this!!! Jimmy haslam is becoming the worst owner in sports!!! Fire kev!!!”

Garrett thrives on pressuring quarterbacks, but Sunday’s loss serves as a snapshot of his Cleveland career.

A generational talent continues producing standout plays while the scoreboard rarely reflects his efforts.

The defensive end anchors a strong unit, but the game highlighted a persistent issue.

Without consistent offensive support, even a top-tier defense struggles to win games.

Cleveland recorded two takeaways, but two turnovers and a safety from the offense rendered them ineffective.

Browns Nation