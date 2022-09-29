Browns Nation

Browns Veteran Shares A Week 4 Myles Garrett Prediction

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The timetable for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s return is still uncertain after getting involved in a single-car accident after their practice on Monday.

Reports reveal that Garrett avoided an animal before going off-road, and his vehicle flipped multiple times.

In a statement released yesterday, the team confirmed that he suffered from a shoulder strain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, and some bumps and bruises.

They also clarified that Garrett did not suffer any fractures and was cleared from concussion protocol.

Aside from his companion. no other individuals were involved in the accident.

However, the incident’s severity makes it likely for the three-time All-Pro to miss their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But safety John Johnson III isn’t ruling out his teammate’s return.

Cleveland.com sports writer Hayden Grove tweeted, “John Johnson III said he would probably just take it easy if he was Myles Garrett, but wouldn’t be surprised if he plays on Sunday. #Browns.”

Taking a rest is the best option for Garrett, and returning before he is 100 percent ready might only aggravate his condition.

But Garrett’s strength can lead to his quick recovery in time for their game versus the Falcons.

 

Garrett Continues His Dominance

The former Texas A&M standout finished the 2021 season with career-highs of 51 tackles, 16 sacks, and three pass deflections.

He also scored a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Garrett has four consecutive seasons of at least ten sacks, and he already has three in 2022.

The disturbance he creates from the line of scrimmage helped the Browns win two of their first three games.

Aside from three sacks, Garrett also has seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a deflected pass so far this season.

