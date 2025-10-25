Browns Veteran Tabbed As Team’s ‘Most Disappointing Player’

The Cleveland Browns are riding high after blowing the Miami Dolphins apart last week to the tune of a 31-6 beatdown, and the team will look to put together its first winning streak of the season on Sunday at New England.

As fun as that win was, the Browns are still 2-5 and have a lot of things to clean up, especially one veteran who was recently handed the label of being the team’s most disappointing player so far.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon highlighted each team’s most disappointing player so far, and for the Browns, he singled out No.1 wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“The 2024 Pro Bowler has yet to score a touchdown in seven games and is on pace for just 624 yards. That would mark the worst healthy season of the 26-year-old’s career,” Gagnon wrote.

Jeudy blew up last year and set career highs with 90 catches for 1,229 yards despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks, but he has been nowhere near the same level of player through seven games.

The Browns lack the depth and talent at wide receiver to withstand Jeudy’s struggles—especially with Cedric Tillman on injured reserve.

If Cleveland hopes to keep its offensive momentum going and help rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel settle in, Jeudy has to step up by creating more separation and making more plays.

Jeudy has just 22 catches for 257 yards and has just 13 catches over the last five games, with fewer than 50 receiving yards in each one.

If Cleveland plans on pulling an upset on Sunday against the Patriots, it will need Jeudy to step up in the face of a brutal matchup against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

