Quinshon Judkins Addresses Reported Rift Between Teammates

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 8 with a 2-5 record, but the conversation among fans rarely centers on wins and losses.

Instead, the debate continues over whether Dillon Gabriel should remain the starter or if Kevin Stefanski will eventually turn to rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Many have suggested that tension is brewing between the two young quarterbacks competing for playing time.

Running back Quinshon Judkins addressed those concerns during a recent appearance on ‘NightCap.’

When asked if the competition between Gabriel and Sanders had created a rift between them, Judkins quickly dismissed the notion.

“Naw, I think with our team, we’re all so close. It’s just like, the energy’s there regardless of who’s playing. Those two guys, they always support each other, man,” Judkins said. “They are competitive, but at the same time, they want what’s best for each other. And I don’t think there’s ever been turmoil or any word said by anybody on our team about who’s the starting quarterback. We all 100% support Dillon,” Judkins said.

#Browns Shannon Sharpe on his show Night Cap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had Quinshon Judkins on and asked him about the relationship between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/OUDRRhjRu5 — Coop (Justin Cooper) (@JJCoop25) October 24, 2025

Judkins clearing the air holds significance for a Browns roster trying to build something sustainable.

Young players focused on team success rather than individual success create the foundation that Cleveland needs moving forward.

Without that unity, organizations can quickly fracture, much like what the Miami Dolphins have experienced this season with internal struggles derailing their campaign.

Sanders demonstrated that team-first mentality during Week 7 against the Dolphins.

Though he never entered the game, cameras captured him hyping up Gabriel from the sideline, offering encouragement and support throughout the afternoon.

That moment revealed growth from a player many scouts questioned before the draft.

Concerns about his attitude and leadership circulated during the pre-draft process, but since arriving as a fifth-round selection, Sanders has worked to prove those doubters wrong.

He appears coachable, invested in his teammates, and willing to wait for his opportunity while supporting whoever takes the field.

