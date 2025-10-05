David Njoku Made Franchise History In Loss To Vikings

The bad news is that the Cleveland Browns lost again.

The good news is that the offense finally showed signs of life.

That was particularly true with David Njoku.

The veteran tight end had his best game of the season, hauling in six of nine targets for 67 yards and one touchdown.

And, as pointed out by Dan Murphy, he made franchise history in the losing effort.

With those 67 receiving yards, he passed Dante Lavelli to move up to No. 10 on the team’s all-time receiving yards list.

TE David Njoku has passed Dante Lavelli to move into 10th place on the @Browns all-time receiving yards list — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 5, 2025

Njoku caught a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, but the team let a three-point lead slip right through their fingers down the stretch.

He’s still waiting to get a contract extension with the team, and while he might be a trade candidate if the Browns continue to drop games like this, this type of performance might be enough to convince the team to keep him around for a little longer.

Fellow tight end Harold Fannin Jr. took a backseat this time, hauling in four catches on as many targets for 13 yards and the first touchdown pass of Dillon Gabriel’s debut.

Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers.

He found eight different players for at least one reception, and he looked poised and in control for most of the game, even against an elite defense.

Fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins also had another incredible game, turning 23 carries into 110 rushing yards and one grab for 18 yards.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message After Loss To Vikings