Browns-Vikings Game Set An International Viewing Record

The Cleveland Browns put up a fight in London during their Week 5 battle with the Minnesota Vikings, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough as they dropped to 1-4 following a 21-17 defeat.

Despite the loss, rookie Dillon Gabriel was impressive in his first start and likely earned himself a few new fans, or perhaps more than a few when you take into account how many people watched this game.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared that the game between the Browns and Vikings averaged 6.4 million viewers, which is now the most-watched NFL Network London game on record.

NFL says Sunday’s #Vikings’ 21-17 win over the #Browns averaged 6.4 million viewers* (TV+Digital) – ranking as the most-watched NFL Network London game on record. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 8, 2025

You wouldn’t expect a Dillon Gabriel Vs. Carson Wentz matchup to be the game that sets this record, but perhaps they have bigger fanbases than we thought.

Regardless, it was a great game that came down to the wire, so those 6.4 million fans were treated to a fun battle, but it’s still puzzling how this was the game that set the record.

This was a 21 percent jump from last year’s Week 5 London game between the Vikings and New York Jets and a 35 percent jump from 2024’s international game average on NFL Network.

The Browns/Vikings game also peaked around nine million viewers at the end of the game, as clearly football season is in full swing around the world.

The Jets and Denver Broncos are in London for Week 6, and we’ll see if this viewership trend continues or if everyone really just wanted to see Dillon Gabriel make his debut.

