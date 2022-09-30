Browns Nation

Browns Vs. Falcons Week 4 Injury Report

By

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT.

The game will be in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Friday’s injury report has the Browns significantly outnumbering the Falcons in the injury column.

 

What We Learned In The Injury Report

We know that Taven Bryan and Joe Haeg have been ruled out with a hamstring and concussion respectively.

 

What We Still Don’t Know

The other two players who did not practice are Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett; both are listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.

Clowney had been dealing with an ankle injury, and of course, Garrett is recovering from his Monday afternoon car accident.

Garrett talked with the media on Friday afternoon for the first time since the accident.

He is eager to play, but Coach Stefanski says that it will be a game-time decision.

 

Good News For The Browns

After not practicing on Thursday, David Njoku was a full participant on Friday.

Limited practice participants included Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward.

As a result, all of these players should start on Sunday afternoon.

 

Atlanta’s One Injured Player Is Significant

There is only one injured player on the report, but he is a significant player in the Falcons’ offense.

He is Cordarrelle Patterson, the Falcons running back who has over 300 yards rushing in three games.

Patterson is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his Week 3 performance against the Seahawks.

He is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

In his mind, Patterson is playing.

On Friday, he said:

“I feel like I’m going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is. I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that’s the plan.”

 

Conclusion

The number of injuries for the Browns puts what should have been a very winnable game for the Browns into question.

It is clear that the Browns’ offense needs to put up the points on Sunday to help this team get the win.

