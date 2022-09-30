Browns Nation

The Browns Offensive Line Has 2 Surprising Stars In 2022

By

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the fifth-best offense in the league, averaging 378.7 yards per game through Week 3.

They also have the best rushing offense in the NFL, putting up 190.7 yards per game.

Aside from their dynamic backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, much of the credit also goes to their dominating offensive line.

However, those men in the trenches are not only good at creating gaps for Chubb and Hunt to burst through.

Instead, they are also giving Jacoby Brissett enough time to complete pass plays.

 

The Wall That Protects Brissett

The Browns tweeted, “You love to see some big boy stats.”

The post includes a graphic showing the pass block win rates of left tackles Jedrick Wills and James Hudson.

ESPN Analytics has Wills ranked second at 97 percent, while Hudson is tied for seventh at 95 percent.

They have been effective in protecting Brissett’s blind side.

For that reason, the Browns can advance the ball downfield through the air if need be.

Brissett has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns.

His efficiency came to light in their Week 3 game against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though Brissett only had 21 completions, Amari Cooper had 101 receiving yards while tight end David Njoku added 89.

Both players also had a receiving touchdown against the Steelers.

These numbers prove that Wills is living up to the hype that made him part of the 2020 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Meanwhile, Hudson is proving to be a great find as a fourth-round pick in last year’s draft.

Hudson was a 2020 First-Team All-American Athletic Conference while playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Aside from Wills and Hudson, Brissett also gets protection from Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller, to name a few.

