Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Browns Waive 4 WRs Ahead Of Cutdown Deadline

By
Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Entering Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns had 10 wide receivers listed on their active roster, a number few teams would carry during the NFL regular season.

Ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, four of those wide receivers have reportedly been waived.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed the first waiver, noting that the Browns had released James Proche II (via Twitter).

In his social media post, Fowler explained Cleveland hoped to pick him up off the waiver wire as he was a “viable punt returner for them to call up from the practice squad on game days.”

Proche is in his fifth year in the league and has played in 53 contests over the past four seasons, making him the most experienced player to be cut.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared the second piece of this news on Twitter as undrafted free agent Ahmarean Brown has also reportedly been released.

Brown had been quiet throughout the preseason after making two catches for 26 yards in the team’s first contest against the Green Bay Packers.

The 5-foot-8 rookie will hit the waiver wire, but he was also selected in the UFL Draft this year should he be unable to land on another NFL roster this fall.

“The Dawgs” podcast also shared on Twitter the other news about the team’s decisions on wide receivers as both Mike Woods II and Jaelon Darden have been waived.

Woods finished the preseason – his first after an Achilles tear last April – with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns with most of the production coming in the final game against Seattle.

Darden made four catches in the preseason for 70 yards, yet his value is perceived to be at the return position as he has made 23 kickoff returns over his three-year NFL career.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For 53-Man Roster
Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation