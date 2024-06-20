Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team

With the Browns still not releasing a timetable for running back Nick Chubb’s return to NFL action, Cleveland added athletes Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to the roster during the offseason to bolster the position.

One current free-agent running back is interested in joining the Browns’ lineup, creating another reunion with the team.

FOX 8 News reporter John Sabol shared on Twitter that former Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt is interested in a reunion with the Browns this season.

“He told me he’d love to come back to Browns (sic) but knows that’s now very unlikely,” Sabol wrote about Hunt rejoining Cleveland this season.

Hunt was a critical pickup for the Browns last year, joining the team after Chubb’s Week 2 injury.

In 2023, Hunt rushed 135 times for 411 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

The seven-year veteran has amassed 4,436 yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground while playing 91 NFL games.

He has also caught 226 passes for 1,890 yards and 17 touchdowns in five seasons with Cleveland and two with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt was a third-round pick for Kansas City in 2017, but the club waived him after off-the-field issues surfaced in 2018.

The 5-foot-11 athlete joined the Browns for the 2019 season, sharing time with Chubb in the backfield.

Hunt also said that he believes his phone will ring once training camp starts as either injuries or dissatisfaction force franchises to look at other running back options.

In addition to Chubb, Hines, and Foreman, the Browns also have running backs Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., and John Kelly Jr. on their 90-man roster heading into training camp.

