Browns Waive Kicker Before Mandatory Minicamp

With the 2024 NFL season just over three months away, the Cleveland Browns continue to fine-tune their roster.

The Browns waived one of the three kickers on their roster on Tuesday, reducing their total roster size to 89 athletes ahead of Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp next week.

Cleveland announced their move on Twitter after the Browns waived kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Havrisik was re-signed by the team on May 20, less than a week after Cleveland originally cut the kicker.

The placekicker joined the league in 2022, spending time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad that season.

Cleveland signed Havrisik to their practice squad the following season, a position he stayed until October when the Los Angeles Rams signed him to their 53-man roster.

In 2023, Havrisik connected on 15 of his 20 field goals and 19 of the 22 point-after attempts he tried for the Rams.

After the season, Los Angeles released him, allowing the Browns to sign him to a reserves/futures contract in January.

Havrisik played collegiately at Arizona before starting his NFL journey.

The Browns still have kickers Dustin Hopkins and Cade York on their roster as the team finishes up their third and final OTA session this week.

Speculation around the move suggests the Browns made the move now to potentially add one more player ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp at another position.

Hopkins was Cleveland’s primary kicker in 2023, but the placekicker was injured and missed games due to the injury.

Riley Patterson filled in for Hopkins during the team’s final three games – including the postseason contest against Houston.

