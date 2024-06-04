Analyst Offers Strong Take On 1 Browns Player’s Salary

When Cleveland signed defensive end Myles Garrett to his contract in 2020, the defender was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Less than two years into the contract, Garrett now ranks outside of the top 20 defenders according to Spotrac.

Eleven defensive linemen will make more this season than Garrett, who signed a five-year, $25-million contract that runs through the 2026 season.

ESPN analyst Field Yates has a strong take on Garrett’s salary after the player earned the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Myles Garrett is the most underpaid player in the NFL right now,” Yates said in a video clip the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” podcast shared via Twitter.

Yates made those statements after two wide receivers signed contracts that dwarf Garrett’s per-year average over the past week.

Most recently, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million contract that has $110 million guaranteed.

That follows news that Miami signed Jaylen Waddle to a contract that will pay out more than $28 million per season on average.

In 2024, only two Browns athletes – quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper – will make more than Garrett according to Spotrac.

Garrett’s contract has an out for 2024, but information about which party can initiate the out – either the team or the player – is not known.

Yates also touched on the contract extension Browns GM Andrew Berry offered Jerry Jeudy – a three-year, $52-million contract in March.

The analyst suggested the contract could be a “steal” should Jeudy blossom into an All-Pro receiver during that span given the current market valuations for wide receivers.

