Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Browns Warned Against Making 'Irresponsible' Decision

Browns Warned Against Making ‘Irresponsible’ Decision

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem on their hands.

Three of their four potential starting quarterbacks have sustained injuries in training camp.

Among their two rookies, Shedeur Sanders is reportedly back to full strength after dealing with an arm issue, but he’s still fourth on the depth chart.

Dillon Gabriel suffered a hamstring injury, and he will be limited in practice and likely won’t suit up for the preseason opener.

That, combined with reports about his struggles prior to his injury, is why radio host Ken Carman believes Gabriel is already out of the competition with regard to the regular season opener.

Gabriel reportedly is missing wide-open throws and stepping into pressure.

Of course, he wouldn’t be the only rookie QB to ever struggle, but given his apparent lack of upside, physical limitations, and the fact that he’s left-handed, it’s hard to envision him being a major contributor this season.

Most scouts and experts had him as a late-round pick and a future backup, and the Browns drew some criticism when they took him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Also, having him ahead of Sanders on the depth chart is a somewhat controversial decision.

There’s still a chance that Gabriel will turn out to be a good NFL quarterback, but he doesn’t look ready to take the field in Week 1.

Browns Nation