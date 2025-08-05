Chad Johnson Rips Browns Over QB Decisions

The Cleveland Browns have a long history of struggles at quarterback.

It’s been decades since they were truly set at the position.

That’s why people have every right to have doubts whenever the Browns assess a quarterback.

With that in mind, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson recently put them on blast for their quarterback decisions.

“I don’t know what they’re doing. We don’t know what they’ve done with the last 35 quarterbacks they’ve had. Have they known what they’re doing since that franchise has been established? Have they figured it out yet? How we supposed to trust this organization when it comes to choosing a quarterback, when they haven’t figured it out all these years? All of a sudden, they got all the sense,” Johnson said.

🔥 Unc & Ocho. Go Off on Browns. Stand Up for #12 "How we supposed to trust this organization when it comes to chosing QBs, when they haven't figured it out all these years? All of a sudden they got all the MF sense" 📽️ @NightcapShow_ https://t.co/wG7p2vqc08 pic.twitter.com/CdtOABRI22 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) August 5, 2025

In the past decade alone, the Browns have had Josh McCown, Johnny Manziel, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson‑Robinson, P. J. Walker, Jeff Driskel, Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe start at least one game for them.

While a couple of those players entered the NFL with promise, most have been backups or had short careers.

This lack of consistency has taken a huge toll on the ability to compete at the highest level, despite having a solid head coaching situation since Kevin Stefanski took over.

Now, Sanders is the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, and not even impressive performances at practice have been enough to change that.

He seems to be the only quarterback with some upside on the roster at the moment.

Though he was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he might be their best bet to find a franchise quarterback before next year’s draft.

