Browns Warned Against Passing On ‘Special’ Talent In NFL Draft

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

Despite their problems, the Cleveland Browns had a very good defense last season. But there is a chance that they could try to make it even better in the offseason.

There has recently been a lot of speculation and rumors about the Browns pursuing safety Caleb Downs in the draft. Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor urged the Browns to do just that, saying they should use their No. 6 pick on Downs.

Although some people might question the Browns acquiring another defensive player, Taylor believes that Downs has a lot to offer.

“Everyone needs a Caleb Downs,” he said.

As talented as Caleb Downs may be, the Browns would almost certainly face backlash if they used a premium pick on him.  If Downs were to slide later into the first round, the reaction might be better.

For a team with clear offensive holes, using its top draft capital on a safety would be viewed as a luxury.

Historically, safeties are rarely selected that high. However, Downs is not viewed as an ordinary prospect. His range, instincts, and versatility have made him one of the most highly regarded defensive players in the class. In the right system, he could elevate an already strong defense to an elite level.

That is what makes the decision so complicated. The temptation to add a potential game-changer would be real. But investing such a valuable pick in a position that is not widely considered a weakness would almost certainly ignite controversy, even if Downs ultimately proves he was worth it.

