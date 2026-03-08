Browns Warned From Making Costly QB Mistake In Free Agency

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Cleveland Browns have been scrambling to find a long-term solution for years. The disastrous Deshaun Watson trade set the Browns back, and his bloated contract and injury history have prevented them from truly moving forward.

While Watson has some supporters who’d like to see him earn another chance in Cleveland, the reality is they need to turn toward the future and explore younger, cheaper options to fill the need. Shedeur Sanders certainly fits the bill as a potential option, but head coach Todd Monken might want someone more experienced controlling the reins of the offense.

Free agency offers a few intriguing candidates that the Browns and Monken could go after. A name that’s been floated a lot ahead of free agency is Malik Willis, who has shown that he is a starting-caliber quarterback when given opportunities.

Willis was the backup for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in 2025 and performed admirably when the latter was hurt. A dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm, Willis is a worthwhile gamble for quarterback-needy teams looking for a potential bridge option.

However, analysts like Mary Kay Cabot explained that Cleveland might not be the best fit for Willis because of his expected price tag.

“Especially because people are talking about $30 million a year for him, and you could be holding the bag on that if it doesn’t work out the way that you want to. And they can’t get themselves into another situation like that with a quarterback that isn’t starting games for them,” Cabot warned.

A short-term deal with a high annual average salary makes sense for Willis as he looks for his own long-term home in the NFL. As Cabot mentioned, Watson already occupies a costly roster spot, so adding another in Willis could be risky.

There’s always the option to turn toward a more veteran player and ride it out with Sanders for one more season, but it remains to be seen if the Browns have that much patience.

NEXT:

Browns Being Linked To Blockbuster Trade With Patriots