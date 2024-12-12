Browns Will Face Tough Offseason Decision With Veteran DT

The Cleveland Browns need to get younger.

As good a team as they are, their inability to add young talent in the NFL Draft over the past three years or so has raised the alarms among some fans.

That’s why, even though they have some very good players on their roster, they might have no choice but to part ways with some of them in the offseason.

Notably, that might be the case with Dalvin Tomlinson.

As Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out, Tomlinson’s age and contract situation might make it difficult for the Browns to keep him around.

And given that his guarantees expire after the season, it might make more sense to part ways with him:

“The Browns will face an offseason decision on 30-year-old defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who’s under contract through 2026 but due to count more than $11 million on the salary cap in each of the next two years. Tomlinson’s guarantees expire after this season, and the Browns could choose to cut, trade or restructure Tomlinson depending on their roster and potentially large dead-cap situation,” Jackson said.

Tomlinson has been solid for the most part, but the Browns still need more help at defensive tackle.

They took Michael Hall Jr. in the second round of this year’s draft, but his rookie season has been problematic.

The team recently designated him to return, but with just four games left in the season, he might not get much of an opportunity to show his skills and prove whether he can hold down the fort for years to come.

That could also force the Browns’ hand to just run it back with Tomlinson, even if it might not be the most financially savvy decision.

This will be a crucial offseason for the Browns organization, and it could either make or break their chances of bouncing back and competing at a high level.

