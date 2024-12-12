Bubba Ventrone Names New Punt Returner After Kadarius Toney’s Release

The Cleveland Browns made a minor move this week.

They decided to cut ties with Kadarius Toney.

With that, they needed to find someone to take over the punt-returning duties.

According to Browns insider Fred Greetham, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone claimed that either James Proche or Elijah Moore would be the team’s punt returners going forward.

#Browns Bubba Ventrone said that with Jaelon Darden and Kadarius Toney being released, James Proche or Elijah Moore will likely be the punt returner. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 12, 2024

This isn’t a surprise, as they’re both elusive, dynamic, and explosive in the open field.

As for Toney, this might be his final opportunity in the National Football League.

The former first-round pick has burned bridges everywhere he’s gone, and he didn’t make the most of the opportunity he was given in Cleveland.

The Browns kept him under wraps and on the practice squad for most of his tenure, even though they could’ve used another pass-catcher.

Then, the two costly mistakes he made in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that he hadn’t learned from his previous stops in the league.

It’s hard to envision any other team taking another chance on him, especially even after the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, decided to cut ties with him.

Special teams have been an issue for the Browns over the past month or so, with veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins also missing routine kicks and taking a lot of points off the board.

That means all eyes are on Ventrone’s work and adjustments for the final stretch of this season, as this cannot happen again in the upcoming campaign.

