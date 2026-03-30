Browns Will Get Major Test During Training Camp

NFL joint practices provide a more competitive environment than standard practices and give coaches a clearer look at how their players perform against unfamiliar opponents.

For a team undergoing significant changes, these matchups can be especially valuable. They allow the coaching staff to test schemes, evaluate new additions, and get a better sense of where the roster stands well before Week 1.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns will have joint practices with the Buffalo Bills during training camp.

“Josh Allen will have more chances to try to avoid Myles Garrett this summer when the Browns host the Bills for joint practices during training camp at Cross Country Mortgage Camp. Dates have yet to to be finalized. It marks the first time the two teams will practice against each other in camp since the Browns traveled to St. John Fisher College near Rochester, N.Y. in 2015. Back then, Browns coach Mike Pettine scrimmaged against his former Jets boss, Rex Ryan,” Cabot wrote.

The Cleveland Browns last faced the Buffalo Bills on December 21 in Cleveland, when Buffalo edged out a 23-20 win.

These upcoming joint practices will carry real significance for Cleveland. They will be going up against a team that finished with a much stronger record last season, as the Bills went 12-5 and are widely expected to remain a contender in 2026. If the Browns can hold their own in these sessions, it could be an encouraging sign that progress is being made.

The matchups will also feature some of the league’s biggest stars, including quarterback Josh Allen and defensive standout Myles Garrett. Seeing how Cleveland’s roster performs against elite talent will provide valuable insight for the coaching staff.

While these practices will not count in the standings, they will serve as an important measuring stick. For a team looking to turn the page, they offer a chance to evaluate progress, build confidence, and identify areas that still need work before the season begins.

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