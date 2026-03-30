Browns Withdraw NFL Rule Change Proposal

The Cleveland Browns made some noise recently by proposing an NFL rule change that would allow teams to trade future draft picks up to five years in advance. It would extend the current limit of three years for such deals.

It was speculated that the Browns wanted the change so they could make a huge offer in an attempt to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, presumably to select quarterback Arch Manning. Now, it looks like all of that conjecture was for naught.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns have pulled back on the rule change and withdrawn it from consideration.

“Sources: The Browns withdrew their rules change proposal that would have allowed teams to trade draft picks up to five years in advance rather than the current three,” Pelissero posted on X.

Sources: The Browns withdrew their rules change proposal that would have allowed teams to trade draft picks up to five years in advance rather than the current three. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2026

It’s anybody’s guess why the Browns would put forth the rule change and then rescind it over the course of just a couple of weeks. The matter could have been put to a vote at the ongoing NFL meetings, although Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is a member of the league’s competition committee, said it was unlikely to pass.

Ironically, Cleveland traded away multiple future first-round picks in the deal that brought in quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. That transaction, combined with the record-breaking fully guaranteed contract that was granted afterward, was thought to set the franchise back significantly.

In addition, the New York Jets this season acquired two first-round picks in the 2027 draft in separate trades involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. That addition of capital is thought to give them the edge over the Browns if a bidding war breaks out for the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Manning.

The Browns may also have wanted to increase what they could get in return for any potential trade of superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. However, general manager Andrew Berry has publicly denied any interest in trading away the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, so perhaps that contributed to the withdrawal of the proposal.

Now that the matter has been raised and talked about, it could resurface again down the road, much like the multiple attempts to ban the “Tush Push” in recent years.

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