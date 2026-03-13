Browns Will Host Promising WR Prospect On Top 30 Visit

With each day bringing us closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, teams around the league are continuing their work in preparation for the big event. One of the most important components of that effort is the top 30 visit, which allows prospects to visit the facility for a more personal meeting than might be conducted elsewhere.

Teams can host 30 players, plus any others who are from or went to school within a 50-mile radius of the franchise. The Cleveland Browns are using this option to meet with a prospect who plays a position they sorely need to upgrade before next season begins.

According to analyst Ryan Fowler, the Browns will host promising wide receiver prospect Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana on a top 30 visit.

“Source: The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns will each host Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. for a 30 visit. One of the premier wideouts in the class,” Fowler posted on X.

Source: The San Francisco 49ers & Cleveland Browns will each host Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr for a 30 visit. One of the premier wideouts in the class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 13, 2026

Cooper was a top target for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The two famously combined for a last-second, toe-tap touchdown catch by Cooper against Penn State that allowed Indiana to remain undefeated.

In 2025, Cooper made 69 receptions for 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. In the national championship game against Miami, he had five catches for 71 yards, after scoring a TD in each of the prior two College Football Playoff games.

The Indianapolis native is a potential option for the Browns with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft or in the second round at No. 39. The Athletic has him as the No. 49 overall prospect in its top 100 consensus rankings, which makes him the seventh wide receiver. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has him as his fourth-best wide receiver, behind only Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate, and Jordyn Tyson.

Cleveland has not added a wide receiver so far this offseason, despite having the least production from that group in the NFL last season. If the Browns do not sign or trade for someone, their only path to improvement would be via the draft.

That means Cooper could be squarely on their radar throughout the process.

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