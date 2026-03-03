Analyst Names 3 Offseason Moves Browns Need To Make

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason checklist is obvious heading toward the opening of the free agent market. Most of the moves they make will be related to the glaring needs they have on offense.

Unfortunately, a solution at quarterback is unlikely to be found this year. With only risky options available to them in the 2026 NFL Draft, a weak free agent market, and a dicey trade market, Cleveland has to focus its attention elsewhere.

PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema recently named three offseason moves the Browns need to make under new head coach Todd Monken, and they all relate to the offense.

“These are three moves the Cleveland Browns need to make this offseason, starting with establishing their identity in the run game. The next one is drafting multiple offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Finally, another move is drafting a wide receiver with size,” Sikkema said.

The first one should be the easiest of the three to accomplish. As offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens the last three seasons, Monken, along with new Browns coordinator Terry Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop, helped that team rank first in the NFL in rushing yards.

They did it using various outside zone rush rates, so they should be able to adapt to whatever the Browns personnel might wind up being. They are already off to a good start in the backfield with Quinshon Judkins coming off a near-1,000-yard season as a rookie, and with Dylan Sampson as a dynamic complement. Judkins should be fully recovered after surgery to address a season-ending leg injury.

This, of course, will also be made easier if the Browns can accomplish the second task, which is rebuilding their offensive line. Facing the prospect of losing all of their most-used starters as free agents, and though they have already traded for Tytus Howard, the Browns will need to select multiple linemen in the draft, maybe starting with the No. 6 overall pick.

Finally, the Browns need a big wide receiver, and it would be ideal if he could become the No. 1 target in the passing game. A.J. Brown has been mentioned as a potential trade target, but the more likely path is again through the draft, perhaps with 6-foot-3 Carnell Tate as their first choice.

These needs have been evident since the season ended, and it’s almost time to officially start putting some new pieces together.

