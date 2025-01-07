Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Will Interview 1 Current Assistant For OC Role

Browns Will Interview 1 Current Assistant For OC Role

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Will Interview 1 Current Assistant For OC Role
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made an expected move this week, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after wrapping up the 2024 regular season.

Dorsey was in charge of an offense that regressed from the previous campaign as the Browns finished with a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

The former offensive coordinator implemented a three and four-receiver base set for 2024, going away from the type of football that had been successful for head coach Kevin Stefanski during his time in Cleveland.

Stefanski is expected to find a new top assistant that will align with his coaching philosophies, and analysts have suggested the Browns’ head coach will look for a younger assistant who shares a similar coaching scheme.

Could that assistant already be on the Browns’ staff?

He could be as analyst Brad Stainbrook revealed that one current coach will interview for the role.

The Browns will interview current pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees for offensive coordinator,” Stainbrook said, crediting “a league source.”

During the 2024 season, Rees was a pass game specialist and tight end coach for the Browns, helping Dorsey implement his offensive vision by working with Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

Rees has experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in that role during his time as a college coach.

The 32-year-old has climbed the coaching ranks quickly, serving as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2020 until 2022.

He left his alma mater for the same role with Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide make a run to the playoffs in his only season with the school.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Browns Are Likely Looking For With New OC
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation