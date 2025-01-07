Browns Will Interview 1 Current Assistant For OC Role

The Cleveland Browns made an expected move this week, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after wrapping up the 2024 regular season.

Dorsey was in charge of an offense that regressed from the previous campaign as the Browns finished with a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

The former offensive coordinator implemented a three and four-receiver base set for 2024, going away from the type of football that had been successful for head coach Kevin Stefanski during his time in Cleveland.

Stefanski is expected to find a new top assistant that will align with his coaching philosophies, and analysts have suggested the Browns’ head coach will look for a younger assistant who shares a similar coaching scheme.

Could that assistant already be on the Browns’ staff?

He could be as analyst Brad Stainbrook revealed that one current coach will interview for the role.

“The Browns will interview current pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees for offensive coordinator,” Stainbrook said, crediting “a league source.”

The #Browns will interview current pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees for offensive coordinator, a league source tells @TheOBR. More about how the Browns feel about the idea of Rees here: https://t.co/EuxrJHvt2l pic.twitter.com/AGXyZbSFLX — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 7, 2025

During the 2024 season, Rees was a pass game specialist and tight end coach for the Browns, helping Dorsey implement his offensive vision by working with Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

Rees has experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in that role during his time as a college coach.

The 32-year-old has climbed the coaching ranks quickly, serving as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2020 until 2022.

He left his alma mater for the same role with Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide make a run to the playoffs in his only season with the school.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Browns Are Likely Looking For With New OC