Insider Reveals What Browns Are Likely Looking For With New OC

The Cleveland Browns have already made changes for 2025, firing two members of their offensive coaching staff to begin the offseason.

Cleveland’s decision to terminate offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was expected as the Browns struggled to move the football or score points during the 2024 season.

Dorsey implemented an offense that relied heavily on three and four-receiver sets in 2024, but his offense produced only 15.2 points per game, the worst in the NFL this year.

Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski will search for his third coordinator in as many seasons, and analysts have begun the process of identifying which coaches would be likely targets.

Browns insider Tony Grossi has done just that, identifying what Stefanski is seeking in his next offensive coordinator.

“It will be a younger, unproven guy who will learn Stefanski’s system under Stefanski’s wing. And that points to Klint Kubiak,” Grossi said.

Where does the Browns OC search stand and what kind of coach are they looking for? @TonyGrossi has the scoop… pic.twitter.com/DnETgvWvfk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 7, 2025

The insider noted that Stefanski would likely retain control over the offense this season, something he ceded to Dorsey during the middle of the 2024 campaign.

Grossi pinpointed Kubiak, suggesting Stefanski would have interest in the 37-year-old New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.

Stefanski worked with Kubiak in Minnesota while the Browns head coach was the offensive coordinator of the Vikings.

Kubiak would likely be open to leaving the Saints after New Orleans fired their head coach last season, creating uncertainty for him to remain with the NFC South franchise.

New Orleans got off to a red-hot start in Kubiak’s first year leading the offense as the Saints scored 91 points during their first two games.

The Saints could not maintain their blistering start, finishing in the middle of the pack during their disappointing 5-12 season.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Are Getting Karma From Deshaun Watson Trade