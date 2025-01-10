Browns Lineman Named As Top Trade Candidate

The Browns secured the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after their 3-14 regular season, allowing Cleveland to secure one of the top players from this year’s rookie class.

Speculation has swirled about what the Browns will do with the pick, suggesting the franchise could use it on one of the top two quarterbacks or take Heisman winner Travis Hunter as the best player available.

Cleveland could also deal away the pick, swapping selections with another team for the Browns to add draft capital while picking an offensive lineman with a later pick in the top 10.

Adding draft capital is one reason the team could consider making a trade of their talented players this offseason to complement their existing 11 draft choices.

Analyst Kristopher Knox acknowledged Cleveland’s potential desire to add draft capital as he examined which players were potentially trading block candidates for the Browns.

Knox named offensive tackle Jack Conklin as the organization’s most likely trade candidate.

“While hanging onto two-time first-team All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin would make sense, so would moving him to generate cap space and acquire more draft capital. Conklin is a high-level starter when healthy, but, because of Deshaun Watson’s albatross of a contract, the Browns need to restock the roster with rookie contracts,” Knox wrote.

The analyst added that Cleveland could generate $17.4 million in cap savings by moving on from Conklin after June 1, 2025.

Knox noted that two teams in need of offensive linemen help are the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, suggesting both teams have the cap space to pull off a deal.

